Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOMB. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home BancShares

Home BancShares Stock Up 0.4%

HOMB stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. Home BancShares has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home BancShares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home BancShares

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.