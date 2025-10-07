TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $3,079,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 885,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,180,811 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.