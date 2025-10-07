Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.18.

Deere & Company stock opened at $457.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

