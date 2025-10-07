Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 189.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,109,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 539,309 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,193,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,215,000 after purchasing an additional 290,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,139,000 after purchasing an additional 666,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,717,000 after purchasing an additional 124,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

