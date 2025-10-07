DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $6.93 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $358.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg bought 50,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $304,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,764,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,586,790. This trade represents a 0.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,542,857 shares of company stock worth $11,358,598. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3,710.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.