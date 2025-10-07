PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIOT. Zacks Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

PowerFleet stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.32. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $102,353.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,457,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,019.66. This represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,049.92. This represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 1.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 39.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

