Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Desjardins upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Securities upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

