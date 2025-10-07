CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CareDx Stock Down 1.5%

CDNA opened at $14.96 on Friday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $796.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.37.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

