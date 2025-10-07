Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.3%

GEN opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gen Digital by 260.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 118,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

