FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCFS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Get FirstCash alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $4,315,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 901,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,673,152.06. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,857.60. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,500 shares of company stock worth $15,493,610. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 79.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.