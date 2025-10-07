Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JAMF. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. Jamf has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Jamf’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,519,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,908 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,369,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 781,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 181.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 881,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jamf by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Jamf by 340.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 504,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

