Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

Shares of MU opened at $190.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,287.82. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,456 shares of company stock worth $15,698,445. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $369,191,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

