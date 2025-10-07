Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

RCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Cat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

In other Red Cat news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,768.03. This represents a 29.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,833 shares of company stock worth $861,560. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Red Cat by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 195,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

