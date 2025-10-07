Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.76 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 747.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

