Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RVPH. Benchmark cut their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reviva Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.