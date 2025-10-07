SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on SNDL in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of SNDL opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.83. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. SNDL had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $179.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Research analysts predict that SNDL will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SNDL by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SNDL by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SNDL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,272,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

