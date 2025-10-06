Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $5.26 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $840.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $734.60 and a 200 day moving average of $765.44. The firm has a market cap of $795.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

