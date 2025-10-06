Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.44 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,112 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,208,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,662,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.0% during the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

