Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $215.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

