Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $245.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average of $215.01. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $248.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.