Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IBM opened at $288.62 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

