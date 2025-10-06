Petros Family Wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,207,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. David Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $245.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $248.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.