Global Assets Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $840.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $734.60 and a 200 day moving average of $765.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

