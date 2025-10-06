Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.52 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $840.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.