KPP Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wormser Freres Gestion increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 20,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $543.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.37.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

