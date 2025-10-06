Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,928 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $543.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

