Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE EMR opened at $134.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

