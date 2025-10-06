Stryker Corporation $SYK Stock Position Reduced by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $370.59 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

