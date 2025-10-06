Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,428 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.97 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.74. The firm has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

