OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $246.24 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.95 and a 200 day moving average of $234.20.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

