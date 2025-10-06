Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 29,706 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $68,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.79.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

