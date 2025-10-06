Ascent Group LLC Sells 57,555 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 57,555 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.8% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 7,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

