iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

