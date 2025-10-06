The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Home Depot stock opened at $394.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.51. The company has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

