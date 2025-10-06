Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 814 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ABT opened at $134.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

