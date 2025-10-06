Yardley Wealth Management LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Yardley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

