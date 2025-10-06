Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 11,195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

