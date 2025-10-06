Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 30,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 10.3% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

