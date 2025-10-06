D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 58 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $300.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.93 and a 200-day moving average of $306.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

