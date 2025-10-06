CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in CocaCola by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

