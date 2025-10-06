CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2025

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in CocaCola by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.8%

KO stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.