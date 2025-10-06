Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $351,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $755.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $762.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $710.39 and a 200 day moving average of $637.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.