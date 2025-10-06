Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 209.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $241.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total transaction of $2,437,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,148,157.78. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,240 shares of company stock worth $12,737,838 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

