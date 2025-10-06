Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,008 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.2% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $201,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.06 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

