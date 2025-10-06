Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $245.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $248.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

