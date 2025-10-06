Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after purchasing an additional 665,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,812,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,799,000 after purchasing an additional 486,299 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $297.89 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.70.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

