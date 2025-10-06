Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $12.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $469.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $473.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.97. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

