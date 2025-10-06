TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

TJX stock opened at $141.30 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.