Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 168 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 94.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,181,552.34. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,480,422.50. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $163.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

