Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 78 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $245.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.24. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

