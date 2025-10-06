Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $169.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.